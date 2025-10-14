Former mayor of Irpin was given a preventive measure in another case

The Svyatoshynsky District Court of Kyiv has chosen a preventive measure in the form of bail for the former mayor of Irpin Oleksandr Markushyn.

He reported this on Facebook on October 13.

According to him, the judge approved a bail of UAH 300 000. The mayor considers the case to be an order from local developers to prevent his return to power.

As noted by Suspilne, the preventive measure concerned the case of "writing off" real estate in favor of an assistant. According to the investigation, in 2019, Markushyn, as deputy mayor of Irpin, organized the illegal seizure of a communal land plot and a boiler house building in the central part of the city.

What preceded

This is the second case involving Markushyn. The first concerns what the investigation alleges was an illegal trip to Italy in August 2022. Ex-mayor claimed he went to help the military, but the prosecutor says Markushyn did not provide any documents confirming his volunteer activities abroad. According to the investigation, he went to see his then-two-year-old son.

In this case, he was taken into custody in January, but in February the preventive measure was changed to house arrest.

In July, the Irpin City Council voted to terminate Markushynʼs powers early.

