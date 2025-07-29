Irpin Mayor Markushyn removed from office

The Irpin City Council voted for the early termination of the powers of the city mayor Oleksandr Markushyn.

This is reported by Suspilne and Ukrainian Truth.

The proposal was supported by 28 out of 36 MPs. City Council Secretary Angela Makeeva became the interim acting mayor.

Markushyn linked the decision to the former mayor of Irpin Volodymyr Karplyuk.

The case of Oleksandr Markushyn

According to the investigation, on August 24-30, 2022, Markushyn went to Italy not to help the military, but to see his then two-year-old son Mark.

"I went abroad for a few days after the permission of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration returned and brought two drones and saw my son. The regional police investigated this case for two months and found nothing, and SBI ʼcreatedʼ suspicion in two days. I believe that the case against me is politicized and ordered by my opponents," Markushyn said at the court hearing on January 24.

He added that he was the sole guardian of his son, as his wife died a month after giving birth. At that time, Markushyn had not seen his child for six months, since she was taken abroad after the outbreak of hostilities in the region.

"I have the right to leave for my son without any additional permits, but I knew I would return with help, so I made it official," Markushyn noted.

According to the prosecutor, Markushyn did not provide any documents confirming volunteer activities abroad.

