Reuters: Germany to spend €7 billion on armored vehicles

The German government plans to order 424 new armored combat vehicles worth almost €7 billion.

Reuters writes about this, citing documents from the Ministry of Finance.

The main part of the Bundeswehr contract is a framework agreement with defense group General Dynamics for the development and purchase of 274 reconnaissance vehicles worth around €3.5 billion. The first deliveries are scheduled for 2028.

The purchase of another 82 reconnaissance vehicles could increase the order to 356 units for a value of up to €4.6 billion.

The second project involves the purchase of 150 Schakal wheeled armored infantry fighting vehicles for about €3.4 billion. The equipment is planned to be delivered from 2027 to 2031.

The budget committee of the lower house of parliament is expected to approve this agreement for the army in the coming days.

Starting this summer, Germany is preparing for a wave of multi-billion dollar defense purchases. As previously reported, these include 20 “Eurofighter” fighter jets, up to 3 000 “Boxer” armored vehicles, and up to 3 500 “Patria” infantry fighting vehicles.

These purchases are part of Chancellor Friedrich Merzʼs drive to create the most powerful conventional army in Europe, reduce dependence on the US, and increase responsibility for European security.

