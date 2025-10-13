“I Want to Live”: At least 314 Belarusians who fought on the side of the Russian Federation died at the front

1 338 Belarusian citizens fought on the side of Russia in the war against Ukraine. Almost every 4th one has already died.

The list of deceased soldiers is published by the project "I Want to Live".

"The Russian authorities are hiding both their own losses and the deaths of their mercenaries. However, the 314 deaths we have already established are a huge figure for any country. For comparison — 723 Belarusians died in the 10 years of the Afghan war," the project “I Want to Live” noted.

They emphasized that the real number of dead and missing Belarusians is much higher.

According to the project, the oldest Belarusian to die was 63 years old — he died four months after signing the contract. And the youngest serviceman went missing at the age of 18.

According to estimates, on average, it takes about six and a half months from the moment the contract is signed to the moment the soldier is declared dead. The largest number of casualties served in units of the 150th Motorized Rifle Division.

Many of those killed were recruited in Russian prisons.

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has lost approximately 1 123 950 of its military personnel.

As of early August 2025, Russian media have collected the names of over 122 000 dead soldiers. The largest number of confirmed losses is in Bashkortostan (5 945) and Tatarstan (5 605).

