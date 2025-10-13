SBU declared the suspicions to two Russian colonels involved in the missile strike on a high-rise building in Uman in 2023

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has collected evidence against two senior Russian army officials who participated in a missile strike on a high-rise building in Uman on April 28, 2023.

The Ukrainian special services reported this in a telegram.

According to the investigation, the strike was led by the commander of the long-range aviation of the Russian Air Force, Lieutenant General Sergey Kobylash. He had previously been suspected by SBU of war crimes.

Under his leadership, the commander of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division of the Russian Federation, Colonel Mykola Varpakhovich, and the commander of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the Russian Federation, Colonel Oleg Skitsky, prepared and carried out the strike.

SBU investigators informed them of suspicion of war crimes committed in a prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

On April 28, during a massive Russian missile attack, one of the air-to-surface cruise missiles hit a nine-story residential building, collapsing one of the entrances. The impact killed 24 people, including six children. Eight more civilians were injured. 27 of the 46 apartments were completely destroyed. About ten houses and 30 cars were also damaged in the area.