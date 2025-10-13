Russia commented on the passage of a submarine off the coast of France

The command of the Russian Black Sea Fleet has commented on the passage of its submarine off the coast of France. Earlier, information appeared that it surfaced due to technical malfunctions.

The comment was published by Russian state media.

NATO Maritime Command released a photo of the Russian submarine Novorossiysk in the English Channel off the coast of Brittany, France, on October 9. It was escorted by a French Navy frigate.

"We. Are. Watching," the Allianceʼs post reads.

Later, the Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU", which publishes alleged leaks from Russian security structures, wrote that the boat had serious technical problems. The Telegram channel first wrote about them on September 27.

The Cheka-OGPU writes that due to damage to the Novorossiysk fuel system, fuel flows directly into the hold. There are no parts for repair or qualified specialists on board the boat, and the personnel are unable to eliminate the malfunctions. Other problems have also begun due to the serious accident.

The Russian command stated that the information about the malfunction and emergency surfacing of the Novorossiysk off the coast of France is not true. They added that it is currently making a transition from the Mediterranean Sea and has surfaced in the English Channel due to international shipping rules.

Novorossiysk is a diesel-electric submarine that was commissioned into the fleet in 2014. Its armament includes “Kalibr” cruise missiles.

