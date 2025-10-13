Emergency power outages introduced in several regions of Ukraine

On Monday, October 13, emergency power outages were introduced in several regions of Ukraine due to Russian attacks.

DTEK reported that the outage was implemented in the Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

From 08:45, schedules were introduced in the Poltava region, the regional energy authority reported. Outages are also recorded in the Sumy region. Four queues of outages are operating in both regions.

“Kirovohradoblenergo” writes about the introduction of emergency power outages — they were introduced in the region from 08:48.

The Ministry of Energy added that emergency shutdowns were also introduced in the Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia (for industrial consumers) regions. And in the Chernihiv region, the local regional power utility applied hourly shutdowns.

The ministry explained that the reason for the outages was Russian attacks on the energy infrastructure of the Chernihiv and Donetsk regions.

On the night of October 13, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, about 50 of them attack UAVs. Air defense neutralized 69 drones.

