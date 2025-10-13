Russia attacked Ukraine with 82 drones. How many were shot down?

On the night of October 13, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 82 drones, about 50 of them attack UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defenses had neutralized 69 enemy Shahed, Gerber UAVs and drones of other types in the north, east and south of the country.

13 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 2 locations.

In particular, the Odessa region was under attack — there the Russians targeted warehouses with textile products and sewing equipment, and a fire broke out on an area of over 5,000 m².

1 3



Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

As of 9:00 AM, the attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.