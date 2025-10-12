Russia strikes Kyiv regionʼs energy sector. DTEK employees were injured. There are power outages in the region

On October 12, Russian shelling hit energy facilities in the Kyiv region. Three settlements there were also left without power.

This was reported by the DTEK press service and the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Two power workers were injured in a Russian strike on a substation in the Boryspilsky district. The team came under attack by an enemy drone during restoration work, after the airstrike had been lifted.

Previously, one DTEK employee suffered shrapnel wounds to the head, chest, arms, and legs. The other suffered an ear injury and abrasions to his arms and legs. Both were hospitalized.

In addition, three settlements in the Boryspilsky district were partially cut off from power due to the Russian attack.

Almost 10 000 families are currently without electricity. The Kyiv Regional Emergency Management Agency noted that energy workers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.

On the night of October 12, Russian troops also shelled energy and gas transportation infrastructure facilities in Donetsk, Chernihiv, and Odesa regions — one person was injured in the latter.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.