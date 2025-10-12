Hungarian Prime Minister Orban declares collection of signatures “against Brusselsʼ war plans”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared that he has started collecting signatures against the European Unionʼs defense plan, which provides for financial support for the Ukrainian army.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

Orban declared that “Europe is heading for war” and criticized the plan to support Ukraine, which was presented at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen on October 2.

"A few weeks ago, the Brussels war plan was presented in Copenhagen: Europe pays, Ukrainians fight, and Russia will be exhausted. We donʼt know how much it costs and how long it will last," the Hungarian prime minister wrote.

He added that he had “made it clear to Denmark” that he did not support such initiatives. Since then, he said, the EU has launched a campaign against Hungary that includes “accusations of espionage, fake news and legal manipulation”.

"They went against us in Brussels and mobilized their internal representatives. We cannot stand aside and watch this! We must show once again that the Hungarian people do not want war. That is why we are starting to collect signatures against Brusselsʼ war plans," Orban stressed.

In late May, the Hungarian Prime Minister said that his country was actively engaged in espionage. According to him, every country does it, but “there is a normal level of it”, while Ukrainian activity in this context has “increased significantly”.

