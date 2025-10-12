16 killed in explosion at the US explosives factory

An explosion at an explosives factory in the US state of Tennessee on October 10 killed 16 people.

The BBC writes about this.

According to the county sheriff, search and rescue teams had hoped to find some of the missing people alive, but as of Saturday evening, they were "safely presumed" dead.

Authorities initially assumed that 18 people had died. But police later discovered that two people believed to have been present at the explosion were not actually at the scene and were found.

FBI agents are currently conducting rapid DNA tests at the scene of the explosion to identify the remains of the victims and notify their families.

Video footage taken on Friday shows the fires still burning. The plant has been shut down.

An explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems explosives factory in McEwen, Tennessee, occurred on the morning of October 10. As a result, one of the companyʼs buildings was completely destroyed.

According to public records, the company received numerous military contracts, primarily from the US Army and Navy, to supply various types of ammunition and explosives. The products ranged from high explosives to land mines and small explosive charges, including C4 plastid.

