Explosion destroys ammunition factory in the US

In rural Tennessee, an explosion destroyed an explosives and ammunition manufacturing plant owned by Accurate Energetic Systems on October 10. Authorities reported at least 18 people missing and presumed dead.

The Associated Press writes about the details.

The explosion occurred at approximately 07:45 (15:45 Kyiv time). Aerial photos show a building smoldering and smoking on top of the hill. Debris was scattered for at least 800 meters, and the explosion was heard more than 24 kilometers away.

Of the eight buildings at the plant, one was completely destroyed. It is still unknown how many people worked at the plant and how many of them were there when the explosion occurred.

Investigators are currently trying to figure out what happened and have yet to determine the cause of the explosion. Initially, emergency crews were unable to enter the plant due to the explosions. Later, the scene was brought under control.

According to public records, the company received numerous military contracts, primarily from the US Army and Navy, to supply various types of ammunition and explosives. The products ranged from high explosives to land mines and small explosive charges, including C4 plastid.

