Explosions heard in Belgorod, Russia. Authorities warn of power outages

On the evening of October 11, residents of Belgorod (Russia) complained of explosions and power outages in some areas. Authorities reported a missile attack on the city.

Local media reports that smoke rose over the city after several powerful explosions.

In a video from social media, people comment that the targets were allegedly flying in the direction of the “Luch” thermal power plant, which has been attacked several times in recent weeks. After that, power and water also disappeared in Belgorod.

Belgorod Regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that Ukrainian missiles were allegedly shot down over the city. According to him, falling missile fragments set fire to garbage and broke windows at a "commercial facility". There was also damage in other settlements in the region.

However, Gladkov later warned residents about "possible short-term power outages due to shelling".

