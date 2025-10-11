Russians attacked Ukraine with drones. How many did the air defense shoot down?

On the night of October 11, the Russian army launched 78 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types into Ukraine. More than 40 of them were “Shahed”.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol, as well as from Chauda in occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 54 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Another 21 drones were hit in six locations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.