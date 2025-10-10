Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a memorandum on joint production of drones

Following a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, the countries signed a memorandum on the joint production of drones.

This was reported by the Presidentʼs Office.

Zelensky thanked the government, the Prime Minister, and the people of the Netherlands for their support for Ukraine. Since the beginning of Russiaʼs full-scale invasion, the country has provided Ukraine with $9 billion in aid, and the countryʼs contribution to the PURL initiative is about $600 million.

The President emphasized that Ukraine counts on the continuation of this important support.

“We are very proud to be able to help, particularly within the PURL initiative, but also with F-16s, air defense, drone supply and the drone manufacturing initiative,” Brekelmans said in turn.

At the end of the meeting, the President presented the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands with the Order of Merit, 2nd Class.

In addition, Ukraine and the United Kingdom are planning to jointly produce interceptor drones to combat Russian strike drones.

