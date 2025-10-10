Ukraine and Britain will jointly produce interceptor drones to counter “Shahed” drones

Ukraine and the United Kingdom plan to jointly produce interceptor drones to combat Russian strike drones.

Bloomberg writes about this.

The project was called "Octopus". According to Luke Pollard, the British Under-Secretary of Defense for Defense Readiness and Industry, it could be implemented in the coming months.

“Very soon we will be producing about 2 000 drones a month and sending them all to Ukraine so they can be used to intercept Russian drones,” Pollard said.

Production of interceptor drones will initially be located in Britain and organized flexibly enough to respond to changing needs on the battlefield.

The British official added that his country is planning other projects with Ukraine, including the production of glider bombs.

"We start with drones for obvious reasons. But overall, Ukraine is an important partner for us in creating the technologies needed to deter Russia and rearm Europe," Pollard emphasized.

At the end of September, Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine would soon be using 1 000 interceptor drones per day.

