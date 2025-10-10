The Supreme Court of Ukraine upheld the sentence of fugitive MP Andriy Odarchenko

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) upheld the sentence of Andriy Odarchenko, a member of the MP from the “Servant of the People” party.

This was reported by the press service of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO).

Last September, Odarchenko failed to appear in court and illegally left the country. In November, the Supreme Court of Ukraine found him guilty of providing an improper benefit to the head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine Mustafa Nayem.

The court sentenced him to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions for a period of three years.

Odarchenkoʼs case

On November 21, 2023, the MP Andriy Odarchenko was informed of suspicion of an attempt to bribe the then head of the State Agency for the Restoration and Development of Infrastructure of Ukraine Mustafa Nayyem. The bribe was in the form of a Bitcoin cryptocurrency equivalent to $50 000.

Andriy Odarchenko insists that he appealed to the then Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov to allocate money from the Liquidation Fund to repair the buildings of the State Biotechnological University, of which he was the rector at the time. The person in the case says that it was Kubrakov who directed him to the then head of the State Reconstruction Agency Mustafa Nayem.

Already on November 22, the Supreme Court of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine chose a preventive measure for the MP in the form of detention with the alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 15 million. And on November 24, bail was posted for Odarchenko.

On September 18, it became known that Odarchenko did not appear in court and illegally left the country.

On September 23, HACC collected the bail paid for Odarchenko and arrested him in absentia.

