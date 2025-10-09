NABU detained a prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. What are they suspected of?

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAPO) reported the suspicion to the prosecutor of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and several lawyers. The investigation claims that they were exposed for inciting the payment of a bribe in the amount of $3.5 million.

NABU reports on the details of the investigation.

The investigation claims that from February 10 to September 18, 2025, lawyers, in collusion with the prosecutor, suggested to the suspect in one of the NABU cases that he resolve the issue of closing it by bribing officials of SAPO and the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC). The case was to be closed on the basis of "Lozovyiʼs amendments".

The perpetrators agreed to act as intermediaries in the transfer of the illicit benefit, and the amount they incited the suspect to provide increased from the initial $2 million to $3.5 million.

According to the investigation, the suspects developed a detailed plan that involved transferring the bribe in installments. By the time of the exposure, the prosecutor and lawyers had managed to obtain $200 000 from the suspect.

The case is classified under Part 2 of Article 15 (attempt to commit a criminal offense), Part 4 of Article 27 (incitement to commit a criminal offense), Part 4 of Article 369 (offer, promise or provision of an unlawful benefit to an official) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The prosecutor and one of the lawyers were detained. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is currently being decided. Law enforcement officers are also establishing the involvement of other prosecutors from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office in the crime.