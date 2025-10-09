Russians dropped 3 air bombs on Slovyansk and attacked a utility vehicle in Kherson. There are casualties and injuries

On October 9, the Russian army attacked Kherson and Slovyansk (Donetsk region), there were casualties and one death.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, Russians attacked civilian vehicles with drones twice today in Kherson.

In the morning, the occupiers hit a truck with an FPV drone, injuring two men.

Later, at around 2:30 PM, Russians targeted a utility vehicle in the Korabelny district of the city. An employee of one of the utilities who was driving was killed. Three of his colleagues were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

The Prosecutorʼs Office began pre-trial investigations into the facts of war crimes (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In addition, in the morning, the Russians dropped three FAB-250 aerial bombs on Slovyansk (Donetsk region).

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

One of the bombs hit a private home. Seven people were injured.

The attack damaged at least 33 private houses and 8 apartment buildings, a boiler room, and 5 cars.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.