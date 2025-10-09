Zelensky: Ukrainian drone missile “Ruta” for the first time attacked a marine tower at a distance of more than 250 km

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the “Ruta” drone missile had for the first time hit a marine tower at a distance of over 250 km.

He said this while talking to journalists, Ukrinform reports.

The President also confirmed the successful combat use of Ukrainian “Neptune” and “Flamingo” missiles in pairs.

"Last week — I wonʼt say how many — our pair of ʼNeptuneʼ and ʼFlamingoʼ was used. You can analyze the corresponding results yourself. We are simply saying that there is use and there are the first tangible results of this particular weapon of ours," Zelensky noted.

Commenting on the strikes deep into Russian territory, Zelensky added that the “Palanytsia” missile had already hit enemy military facilities ten times. The president also noted the massive use of Fire Point products — “Feb” — up to 300 units in one operation. This allowed Ukraine to reach “targets like Ust-Luga and Primorsk”.

What is known about Ukrainian missiles?

"Neptun" is a Ukrainian anti-ship missile system developed by the “Luch” Design Bureau. The modernized version is capable of hitting not only sea but also land targets. The missile flies at a low altitude, which makes it difficult to intercept, and has been successfully used on the front for a year. The current range is up to 400 km, and in the future — up to 1 000 km.

Flamingo is a new Ukrainian long-range cruise missile (up to 3 000 km) developed by “Fire Point”. It is designed to strike strategic targets deep inside enemy territory.

"Palyanytsia" is a Ukrainian missile that is actively used to destroy ammunition depots and military infrastructure of the enemy.

"Ruta" is a Ukrainian-made drone missile capable of covering a range of over 250 km and hitting sea or land targets. This new type of unmanned vehicle combines reconnaissance and strike capabilities.

"Fire Point" is a Ukrainian-made loitering munition that can be used en masse — up to several hundred at a time. It is designed to strike at enemy logistics, warehouses, and equipment.

