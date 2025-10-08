The government has allocated over UAH 30 billion for the needs of the Ministry of Defense. Where will the money be spent?

On October 8, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine allocated UAH 36.6 billion for the needs of the Ministry of Defense to strengthen defense capabilities.

This was reported by the Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

These funds will be directed to the most important needs — the development of the defense-industrial complex, the introduction of new technologies, the expansion of the production capabilities of the defense industry, and the purchase of weapons and military equipment.

Another UAH 500 million will be allocated to support Ukrainian arms manufacturers.

The government has already approved the draft State Budget for 2026 and submitted it to the Verkhovna Rada. UAH 2.8 trillion (27.2% of GDP) have been allocated for defense, which is UAH 168.6 billion more than in 2025.

At least UAH 44.3 billion will be allocated for weapons production, including Ukrainian ammunition, missiles, missile defense, aviation, and armored vehicles.

