The Verkhovna Rada has postponed local elections. They were supposed to be held this month

On October 8, the Verkhovna Rada supported Resolution No. 14031 on the continuity of the work of local government bodies and their heads in conditions of Russian aggression.

This became known from the broadcast of the Rada TV channel.

The resolution was supported by 308 MPs. The local elections were postponed until the end of martial law. They were supposed to be held on October 26 of this year.

The parliament placed the responsibility for the impossibility of holding elections on the aggressor state, Russia. After the end of the war, a decision on new local elections will be made in accordance with the Constitution and the Electoral Code of Ukraine.

Ukraine has already postponed parliamentary and presidential elections due to full-scale Russian aggression. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently said he was ready to resign only after the war is over.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.