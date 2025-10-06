IAEA declared explosions and arrivals near ZNPP

On October 6, arrivals were recorded near the perimeter of the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP).

This was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The agency says its experts heard several series of incoming and outgoing shelling near the station, with two shells landing 1.25 km from the stationʼs perimeter.

They emphasized that the shelling increases the risks to nuclear safety at ZNPP, which has been without external power supply for almost two weeks.

What is happening at ZNPP?

On September 23, Russian military forces once again damaged the power line that supplied the power plant with power from the Ukrainian grid. That day, at 4:56 PM, the last power line that supplied the plant with power from the Ukrainian grid was disconnected. This is the 10th and longest blackout at the plant since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

The plant is forced to operate on diesel generators due to the loss of external power supply. This creates a critical situation that threatens the nuclear safety of not only Ukraine, but also European countries.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Russia could have deliberately disconnected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from power supply, preparing to connect it to its own energy system.

