Zelensky vetoed the bill on fines for officials for failing to appear in the Verkhovna Rada. What is the reason?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky vetoed bill No. 11387, which proposed fining officials for failing to appear at the Verkhovna Radaʼs summons.

This is stated on the document card page.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the document in its second reading on September 3. It proposes to impose fines of UAH 13 000 to 17 000 for ministers and officials who ignore the parliamentʼs summons without good reason.

Zelensky vetoed the law and explained this by saying that failure to appear before the Verkhovna Rada is not an administrative offense and deputies have other instruments of control over officials specified by law: inquiries, resolutions of no confidence, and others.

In addition, according to Zelensky, the introduction of fines provokes the risk of excessive power of employees of the Verkhovna Rada Apparatus in determining "good reasons" for non-appearance.

According to the "CHESNO" movement, during 2024–2025, the Verkhovna Rada summoned at least 21 officials, mostly ministers. And only half of them came, the rest ignored the invitations without explanation.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.