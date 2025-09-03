Officials who ignore summons to parliament will be fined — the Verkhovna Rada decision

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted unanimously in favour of draft law No. 11387, which strengthens administrative liability for failure to appear at a court summons and failure to appear at a parliamentary summons. 229 MPs voted for the changes.

This was reported by an MP from the “Voice” party Yaroslav Zheleznyak on his Telegram page.

"It adopts my amendments, which establish administrative liability for failure to appear at the parliamentʼs summons for all persons (and especially government officials) without good reason," the MP wrote.

When the law comes into force, the administrative fine for a suspect, accused, witness, or victim who fails to appear in court without good reason will increase to UAH 12 000.

The document also obliges the court to raise the issue of the liability of a prosecutor or lawyer who did not arrive at the court hearing.

In addition, the MPs are strengthening administrative liability for officials (ministers, mayors, heads of local self-government bodies, etc.) for failing to appear at the summons of the parliament, or committees of the Verkhovna Rada, or a temporary special commission of the Verkhovna Rada.

In this case, the offender will be forced to pay a fine of UAH 13 600 to 17 000.

