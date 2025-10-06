Russians attacked a perinatal center in Sumy (UPD)

On October 6, Russians attacked a perinatal center (updated at 3:00 PM) in Sumy. The drone hit the roof, causing a fire.

This is reported by a correspondent of Babel.

The head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak reported that there were 11 children, 35 women in labour, and 120 workers inside (updated at 12:20). The people were not injured, as they went down to shelter.

The Sumy City Council later clarified that one of the buildings of the Clinical Perinatal Center of the Blessed Virgin Mary came under attack.

A 60-year-old medical worker suffered a stress reaction to the explosion as a result of the impact. She was treated at the scene.

