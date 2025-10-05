Russians hit the center of Slovyansk with three air bombs. Among the injured is a child

Late in the evening of October 4, Russian occupiers dropped aerial bombs on Slovyansk (Donetsk region). There were casualties as a result of the shelling.

This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office and the Slovyansk City Military Administration (CMA).

The shelling occurred at around 10:40 PM on October 4. Two Russian FAB-250 aerial bombs hit a nine-story building, and another hit a music school.

According to the prosecutorʼs office, six civilians were injured — two women aged 60 and 70, men aged 31, 41 and 57, and a minor boy. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, abrasions, cuts, bruises, and fractures.

1 6









Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

However, the head of the Slovyansk CMA Vadym Lyakh says that eight people were wounded as a result of the enemy strike. Among them is a 13-year-old boy.

At least 26 houses, more than 20 cars, and shop and cafe facades were damaged in the city.

That night, the Russians also hit Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. A person was killed and at least 10 others were injured when a high-rise building was hit. Parts of the city are without electricity and gas.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.