Russians hit the center of Slovyansk with three air bombs. Among the injured is a child

Late in the evening of October 4, Russian occupiers dropped aerial bombs on Slovyansk (Donetsk region). There were casualties as a result of the shelling.
This was reported by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutorʼs Office and the Slovyansk City Military Administration (CMA).
The shelling occurred at around 10:40 PM on October 4. Two Russian FAB-250 aerial bombs hit a nine-story building, and another hit a music school.
According to the prosecutorʼs office, six civilians were injured — two women aged 60 and 70, men aged 31, 41 and 57, and a minor boy. They were diagnosed with mine-explosive injuries, abrasions, cuts, bruises, and fractures.
However, the head of the Slovyansk CMA Vadym Lyakh says that eight people were wounded as a result of the enemy strike. Among them is a 13-year-old boy.
At least 26 houses, more than 20 cars, and shop and cafe facades were damaged in the city.
- That night, the Russians also hit Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs. A person was killed and at least 10 others were injured when a high-rise building was hit. Parts of the city are without electricity and gas.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.