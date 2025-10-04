“Ukrzaliznytsia” will rebuild routes to frontline cities

The chairman of the Board of “Ukrzaliznytsia” Oleksandr Pertsovsky stated that due to the threat of Russian shelling in front-line regions, railway routes will be rebuilt.

He said this on the telethon.

"We are restructuring in a certain way, I wonʼt talk about it extensively, but we are restructuring our routes, making them combined in order to reduce security risks," Pertsovsky said.

According to him, Russian occupiers continue to attack “Ukrzaliznytsia” rolling stock, but the company does not plan to stop connecting with frontline communities. On part of the route, trains will be replaced by buses.

"We ask all passengers to listen to the instructions of train crews and station employees. Certain sections will be covered by buses, routes will be changed to minimize risks," added the chairman of the board of “Ukrzaliznytsia”.

On the afternoon of October 4, Russians used a drone to attack two passenger trains at the Shostka station in the Sumy region. One man was killed and at least seven others were injured, including three children.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.