Investigative journalist and co-founder of the publication “Nashi Hroshi” Oleksa Shalaiskyi has died

Ukrainian investigative journalist, co-founder and editor-in-chief of the media outlet "Nashi Hroshi" Oleksa Shalaiskyi died on October 4 at the age of 58.

This was reported by his colleagues Yuriy Nikolov and Serhii Syrovatka.

The cause of death is said to be heart problems.

Oleksa Shalaisky was one of the leading Ukrainian investigative journalists, exposing many corruption schemes. He began his work in the 1990s, working for the publications "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia", ProUA, and ForUM.

One of Shalaiskyiʼs most famous investigations is the material on the "Boyko Rigs" — oil and gas drilling platforms in the Black Sea, the acquisition of which is associated with a multi-million embezzlement of state funds.

Journalist and co-founder of the "Nashi Hroshi" project Yuriy Nikolov called Oleksa Shalaiskyi a generator of change, who was one of the first to see the power of social networks for journalism and introduce the conversational genre on the air.

"Recently, he has not been resting in the editorʼs chair or in retirement, but has been hosting a regular program on YouTube and preparing a new project about corrupt officials on the site. I canʼt imagine what Ukrainian investigative journalism would be like without him," Nikolov wrote on social media.

