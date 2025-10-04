Russians launched over a hundred drones and missiles over Ukraine overnight. How many were shot down?

On the night of October 4, the Russian army launched 109 attack UAVs of the “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types, as well as three “Iskander-M”/KN-23 ballistic missiles, into Ukraine.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Drones attacked from the following directions: Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Oryol, Shatalovo. Missiles were launched from the Rostov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense neutralized 73 enemy UAVs in the north and east of the country.

Three missiles and 36 strike drones hit 21 locations. Debris fell in four more.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.