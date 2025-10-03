Ukrainian intelligence: Russian shot dead three civilians in the Kharkiv region

A Russian army soldier opened fire in the entrance of an apartment building in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kharkiv region and killed three local residents.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (known as GUR) published the corresponding interception on Telegram.

It is noted that the occupier himself died from his own bullets.

Hereʼs what the conversation between the Russians was about:

“So what happened? Why ʼRedheadʼ is 200?”

“He opened fire all over the entrance yesterday.”

“Well, did someone open fire on you? Did the ʼRedheadʼ open fire?”

“Yes, all over the entrance. Do you copy? He is 200.”

“He opened the fire. With his own bullet, I guess?”

“I think so.”

“Does he lose his mind?”

"I think so. He caught [killed] three persons. Three civilians."

“Three civilians are also dead?”

“Yes.”

According to the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office, Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have documented over 170 000 war crimes committed by Russian military personnel. These include executions of prisoners, use of torture in occupied territories, repressions, sexual violence, including against children, deportation of Ukrainian citizens, and use of chemical weapons.

