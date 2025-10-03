The Foreign Ministry denied media reports that the US shutdown could affect negotiations on arms supplies

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi called false information that the US government shutdown would affect bilateral negotiations on arms supplies to Kyiv.

He wrote about this in X.

Tykhyi added that negotiations between Ukraine and the US on the drone agreement are proceeding according to plan, and deliveries continue to arrive.

Earlier, The Telegraph newspaper, citing a source in the Ukrainian government, wrote that the delivery of American weapons to the battlefield could be delayed due to the shutdown.

It was noted that discussions on US military support for Kyiv were frozen after the government ceased operations on September 30.

On October 1, the US Congress passed a funding deadline, triggering the first US government shutdown in nearly seven years — and the third under Donald Trumpʼs presidency.

Weapons supplies to Ukraine

Since Donald Trump became US president in January 2025, he has not provided a single military aid package to Ukraine. However, US and NATO representatives have created a new assistance mechanism — PURL.

Under the PURL system, Ukraine prepares a list of priority requirements, which includes the weapons that are most needed on the front. NATO allies buy American weapons or donate their own, if they have them in their arsenals. The new mechanism will ensure the rapid supply of Western weapons to the Ukrainian army.

Within the framework of PURL, NATO allies have already agreed to purchase weapons to fight the Russians for $2 billion. The initiative was joined by:

The Netherlands is the first country to finance a €500 million package;

Denmark, Norway, and Sweden together contributed another $500 million;

Germany reported the purchase of weapons for Ukraine for $500 million.

Canada also reported the purchase of weapons for Ukraine for $500 million.

As Volodymyr Zelensky said, Belgium, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Iceland, and Luxembourg have already declared their willingness to contribute to the upcoming 5th aid package.

Under this scheme, Western partners hope to provide Ukraine with a total of $10 billion in military assistance.

