Almost 1 500 children evacuated from the border of the Chernihiv region

Students from regional boarding schools and other 24-hour educational institutions are being evacuated in the Chernihiv region. As of September 19, 1 422 children have been evacuated from a 20-kilometer zone in the regionʼs border area.

This was reported by the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration in response to a request from LIGA.net.

It is noted that despite the Russian attacks, no decisions have been made to forcibly evacuate the population. At the same time, local authorities are actively moving children and other vulnerable people from potentially dangerous areas.

The plan to relocate such institutions, located less than 100 km from the border with Russia and Belarus, was approved on May 30, 2024.

In total, according to the Department of Civil Protection and Defense Work of the Regional Military Administration, as of September 19, 6 857 residents have been evacuated from settlements within a 20-kilometer zone from the border. People with disabilities and people with limited mobility are also being evacuated to safer areas.