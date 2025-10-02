Russian boat spotted near Polish gas pipeline in Baltic Sea

The Polish Border Guard spotted a 70-meter Russian boat in the Baltic Sea on the morning of October 1. It was drifting approximately 300 meters from the gas pipeline.

This is reported by Polish media outlets TVN24 and Onet, citing the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Karolina Halecka.

The incident occurred about 18 nautical miles (33.3 km) north of the seaside town of Władysławowo. Border guards spotted a Russian fishing vessel making suspicious maneuvers near an underwater pipeline owned by Polish oil and gas company Lotos Petrobaltic.

"The border guard service monitored the vessel. It stopped near the pipeline for about 20 minutes. The border guards contacted the crew by radio. The ship obeyed the order and immediately left the pipeline area. Everything ended safely," Galetska noted.

She also stated that Polish services have recorded several similar incidents over the past month. The Border Guard Service cooperates with the Navy and other law enforcement agencies of the country.