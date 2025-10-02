A man stabbed two TRC servicemen during a document check in Kryvyi Rih

In Kryvyi Rih, a man with a knife attacked two servicemen of the territorial recruitment and social support center.

This was reported by TRC.

They say that on the morning of October 2, representatives of TRC stopped a citizen and wanted to check his documents.

However, the man pulled out a knife and wounded two soldiers. After the attack, he fled the scene.

The injured soldiers were taken to the hospital. One of the wounded is in serious condition.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under the article "Intentional grievous bodily harm". The alleged attacker has already been identified. He faces 5 to 8 years in prison.

Recently, a man hit two servicemen with his car who wanted to check his military registration documents in Ternopil.

