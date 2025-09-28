A driver ran over military personnel during a document check in Ternopil

In Ternopil, a man hit two servicemen with his car who wanted to check his military registration documents.

This was reported to the Ternopil region police.

The incident occurred on the evening of September 27 on Ivanna Blazhkevych Street.

The servicemen wanted to check the driver of the Daewoo Lanos for his military registration documents, but he refused to provide them, locked himself in the car, and then drove off. As a result, two servicemen were injured.

Another soldier fired a rubber bullet at the wheel of a car. Police say no one was injured.

The injured soldiers were taken to the hospital. Police are investigating the details of the incident.

On September 17, in the Ternopil region, an employee of TRC was fleeing from patrol officers in a car and ran over one of the inspectors. He was detained by the police.

