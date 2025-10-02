Russian troops launched 86 drones over Ukraine overnight — there are hits

On the night of October 2, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 86 “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This time, the Russians launched drones from Bryansk, Oryol, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, all in the Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, electronic warfare and UAV units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

In total, during the night, the air defense neutralized 53 enemy “Shahed”, “Gerbera”, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

31 hits were recorded in six locations.

