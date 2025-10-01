KIIS poll: Most Ukrainians believe the country was not sufficiently prepared for a full-scale Russian invasion

The vast majority (81%) of Ukrainians continue to believe that Ukraine has not done enough to prepare for a full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) at the end of September.

According to the study, 37% of respondents assessed the authoritiesʼ actions as "rather insufficient", and 44% as "absolutely insufficient".

Only 16% of respondents believe that the preparation was rather sufficient, in particular, 14% noted that overall there were enough measures, although there were miscalculations.

Only 2% of Ukrainians called the training completely sufficient.

Among the reasons why Ukraine was not ready for the invasion, respondents most often cited:

insufficient efforts of political authorities — 46%;

lack of faith and readiness among the population — 35%;

Russiaʼs resources are too large — 21%;

influence of pro-Russian forces and agents — 17%;

miscalculations of the military command — 15%;

insufficient support for the West — 15%;

objective inability to fully prepare — 14%.ʼ

