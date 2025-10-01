Ukraine received €4 billion in aid from the European Union

On October 1, the European Union allocated another tranche of aid to Ukraine in the amount of €4 billion from frozen Russian assets.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Yulia Svyridenko.

This is the ninth tranche of macro-financial assistance from the EU under the ERA Loans program.

"It is symbolic that the payment was made today, on the Day of Defenders of Ukraine," Svyrydenko noted.

The Prime Minister added that the transferred funds "are an important signal of Europeʼs determination to strengthen Ukraineʼs defense capabilities and provide long-term support".

Therefore, the total EU support to Ukraine under macro-financial emergency assistance since the beginning of 2025 reaches €14 billion.

ERA Loans is a $50 billion lending program for Ukraine, implemented by the G7 countries, partly with proceeds from frozen Russian assets. Ukraine will be able to avoid repaying the entire amount under the ERA program if it does not receive reparations from Russia.

Frozen Russian assets

The value of frozen Russian sovereign assets in the EU is almost €211 billion. In total, the European Union, the G7 countries and Australia have frozen approximately €260 billion in securities and cash.

In October 2024, the EU Council finally approved a loan of up to €35 billion to Ukraine. This money is the blocʼs contribution to the G7 initiative to provide Ukraine with a $50 billion (€45 billion) loan, which will be repaid with the proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

A few days after the EU Council decision, the G7 countries agreed to a $50 billion loan for Ukraine using proceeds from Russiaʼs frozen assets. The US contribution was $20 billion.

The European Commission on August 29 began developing a mechanism to transfer almost €200 billion of frozen Russian assets. The EU is considering transferring the assets to a “special purpose holding company” supported by the G7 countries.

The €18 billion from the EU will be paid in full by the end of the year — which is why they are again looking for a new solution regarding frozen Russian assets.

The UK government on September 4 directed £1 billion from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to purchase military aid for Ukraine.

