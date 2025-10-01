A powerful earthquake shook the Philippines — dozens dead, hundreds injured

A powerful earthquake has struck the central Philippines, killing more than 60 people and injuring more than 150 others.

AP and Reuters write about this.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded late in the evening of September 30. Its epicenter is located near the coast of Cebu province.

According to provincial authorities, as of this morning, at least 69 people were known to have died and more than 150 were injured. Dozens more people remain missing, and rescuers continue to clear the rubble.

The earthquake caused widespread power outages in Cebu province, damaging residential and public buildings.

In early September, an earthquake also shook Afghanistan, killing at least 1 411 people in the hardest-hit Qunari province.

