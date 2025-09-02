Death toll from earthquake in Afghanistan exceeds 1 400

At least 1 411 people died in Kunar, the Afghan province hardest hit by the earthquake.

This was reported by the deputy spokesman for the Taliban government Hamdullah Fitrat, in X.

According to him, the number of injured is 3 124. In addition, the earthquake destroyed 5 412 houses.

Rescue operations are ongoing in all affected areas. In places where helicopters could not land, dozens of special forces were airdropped to pull the wounded from the rubble and transport them to safer places.

A large-scale earthquake struck Afghanistan on September 1, with its epicenter in the city of Jalalabad. The initial magnitude of the earthquake was 6.0, followed by two aftershocks of magnitude 5.2 and 4.7.

of magnitude 5.2 and 4.7. This earthquake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since June 2022, when a 6.1 magnitude tremor killed at least 1 000 people.

