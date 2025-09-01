A large-scale earthquake struck Afghanistan — 622 people died, 1 500 were injured

A massive earthquake has struck Afghanistan, killing 622 people and injuring over 1 500. As of the morning of September 1, rescue operations are ongoing, with helicopters searching for the injured and transporting them to hospitals.

This is reported by Reuters.

According to local authorities, the highest number of casualties from the earthquake were recorded in Kunar province. In addition, tremors were felt in the regions of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kabul and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The epicenter of the earthquakes has been identified as the city of Jalalabad. Rescuers are also assessing the situation in remote areas.

Initially, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0, and later two more aftershocks were recorded — with magnitudes of 5.2 and 4.7.

This earthquake was the deadliest in Afghanistan since June 2022, when a 6.1 magnitude tremor killed at least 1,000 people.

A month ago, an earthquake also struck the Pacific Ocean. The 8.8-magnitude tremor hit Russiaʼs Kamchatka and Sakhalin the hardest, with waves 3-4 meters high recorded there. The earthquake damaged some buildings.

Author: Sofia Bakun

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.