An earthquake struck the Pacific Ocean overnight. Russia was the worst affected

On the night of July 30, an 8.8-magnitude earthquake struck near the Russian Kamchatka Peninsula. It was the sixth-strongest on record and the strongest since 2011.

CNN and ABC write about this.

In 2011, a magnitude 9.0 earthquake struck northeastern Japan, triggering a devastating tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.

Tsunami warnings are currently in effect in several Pacific countries. Evacuations have been announced on the Pacific coast of Japan and coastal areas of Hawaii, USA.

The Russian regions of Kamchatka and Sakhalin were the hardest hit. They were also hit by two aftershocks measuring 6.3 and 6.9 on the Richter scale, as well as dozens of smaller ones. Local officials reported waves as high as 3-4 meters and flooding of coastal areas. A number of buildings were damaged.

