The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs evacuated Ukrainian families from the Gaza Strip

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine evacuated Ukrainian citizens and their family members from the Gaza Strip.

This is reported by GUR.

A total of 57 people were rescued from the sector. Of these, 48 were Ukrainian citizens — 16 children, 14 women, and 18 men. 9 Palestinians — family members of Ukrainian citizens — were also evacuated.

“For a month and a half, my five children and I lived in tents. Our house was destroyed by an explosion, thank God everyone survived. When we learned about the evacuation, we immediately decided to go home. I come from Poltava region, my mother lives there. We will finally see each other. I thank Ukraine, our president, the Ukrainian Emergency Situations Service and all those who helped save us. They saved our lives,” says one of the evacuees Ms. Lyudmila.

The plane with the evacuees has already landed at the airport in the Moldovan capital Chisinau. From there, they will travel to Ukraine by bus.

War in the Gaza Strip

Active hostilities between Israel and Hamas have been ongoing since October 7, 2023. In mid-January 2025, Israel and Hamas reached agreements on a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

However, on the night of March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and launched large-scale operations there.

On August 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reported that the country intended to take control of the entire coastal territory. In mid-August, the Israeli military approved a framework plan for a new offensive operation in Gaza.

The fighting has led to a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. In late August, the UN officially confirmed for the first time that a full-scale famine was occurring in the region, affecting more than half a million people.

The Israeli military launched a ground offensive on Gaza City on September 15, with tanks entering the area.

