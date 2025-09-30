Zelensky signed a law on the creation of two higher administrative courts. This is a requirement of the International Monetary Fund

On September 30, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 13302 on the establishment of Specialized District and Appellate Administrative Courts in Kyiv.

The newly created courts will have nationwide jurisdiction. This means that they will handle cases against higher authorities — the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries, and other central executive bodies.

The Higher Qualification Commission of Judges must announce a competition for judicial positions.

An expert council will be created to verify the integrity and competence of candidates. This should serve as an additional safeguard during selection.

The creation of a new Supreme Administrative Court (SAC) was a condition in a memorandum with the International Monetary Fund at the end of 2023. The SAC is to replace the District Administrative Court, which was liquidated in 2022.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine suspects the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, Vovk, and other judges of the Kyiv District Administrative Court — Ablov, Pogribnichenko, Keleberda, Ogurtsov, Kachur, and Sanin — of corruption and attempts to seize state power.

