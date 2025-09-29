Ukrainian intelligence has published data on 13 Russian commanders involved in missile attacks on Ukraine

The Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has published the names of Russian military personnel involved in missile terror against Ukraine.

Babel needs your support Babel employs over 20 people. It’s not a very large newsrook, but not a startup either. We are publishing on the website, YouTube, Telegram channel, and TikTok. We have deliberately abandoned the easiest ways to earn money (like by advertising online casinos). We exist thanks to grants and donations from readers. And we want to rely less on grantors and more on your support. This way we’ll be able to focus on our obligation to you: to present a complete and objective news picture of the day. One-time

Monthly 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate 250 UAH 500 UAH 1000 UAH Donate

In total, the list contains data on 13 people from among the command staff of the long-range aviation of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces, involved in the planning and organization of missile strikes on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Among them:

Lieutenant General Kobylash Sergey Ivanovich — Commander of the Air Force — Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

Major General Kuvaldin Sergey Gennadievich — Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

Colonel Shevel Sergey Viktorovich — Chief of Staff — First Deputy Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces;

Major General Oleg Volodymyrovych Pchela — the Deputy Commander of Long-Range Aviation of the Air Force of the Aerospace Forces of the Russian Armed Forces.

Military intelligence published information about the places of residence and registration of the specified military personnel, their phone numbers, email details, individual tax numbers, and state insurance policy numbers.

GUR added that in total, for the period from February 24, 2022 to August 31, 2025, the following were recorded:

2 354 launches of Kh-555/Kh-101/Kh-55SM missiles from Tu-95MS and Tu-160 aircraft;

321 launches of Kh-22/Kh-32 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 aircraft;

171 launches of “Kinzhal” aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K/I aircraft.

These strikes targeted civilian infrastructure: hospitals and maternity hospitals, educational institutions, apartment buildings, and power plants. Thousands of civilians were killed and injured as a result of the rocket terror, and large-scale destruction of civilian objects was caused.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.