Chinaʼs major oil port imposes new restrictions on shadow fleet

Four operators of Chinaʼs Huangdao port, part of the larger Qingdao port in Shandong province, have signed a notice banning the berthing of tankers 31 years old or older, as well as vessels that have changed their International Maritime Organization identification details or have invalid certificates. The measures will take effect from November 1.

Other ships entering the port in Shandong province will also be assessed on their risk profile, based on factors such as age and pollution liability insurance. Tankers with low scores may also be banned from docking.

The restrictions come after the United States imposed sanctions in August on an oil operator based in Qingdaoʼs Dongjiakou port, saying it received Iranian crude oil from a vessel already under Washingtonʼs sanctions. This has raised concerns that tougher sanctions could further disrupt Chinaʼs crude imports.