The National Energy Commission will check the dismissal of “Ukrenergo” management — they say about possible violations

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities (NCRECU) will verify the legality of the dismissal of “Ukrenergo” Chairman Vitaliy Zaichenko and all members of the companyʼs board.

This is stated in a statement from the commissionʼs press service.

The agency recalled that “Ukrenergo” is obliged to notify the National Commission for the Regulation of Energy and Utilities of Ukraine of any changes that may affect its separation and independence.

In addition, the provisions of European Directive 2009/72/EC give the regulator the right to express objections within three weeks if there are doubts about the validity of the premature termination of the managementʼs powers.

“Ukrenergo” did not notify the National Commission for Energy and Utilities of Ukraine (NCERC) about the personnel changes. The commission says that this appears to be a violation of certification rules, which requires additional study.

The dismissal of all board members, the commission believes, created a dangerous management vacuum in the company and called into question its ability to provide effective management of the transmission system.

"Such a development will jeopardize the trust of international partners and endanger electricity imports on the eve of the heating season," the National Commission for the Regulation of Energy and Utilities of Ukraine emphasized.

What preceded

On September 26, it became known that the Supervisory Board of “Ukrenergo” dismissed Vitaliy Zaichenko from the position of Chairman of the Board of the company, and appointed Board member Oleksiy Brecht as Acting Chairman. In addition, all members of the Board were made acting.

The personnel changes were reported by Oleksiy Kucherenko, deputy chairman of the Councilʼs Energy Committee, and a number of media outlets, citing sources. “Ukrenergo” has not commented publicly on the situation.

Ekonomichna Pravda wrote that the reason for the dismissal was the position of the National Securities and Stock Market Commission, which "discovered procedural violations during previous appointments", and the loss of trust on the part of the supervisory board. This was stated in the position of the “Ukrenergo” supervisory board, which was obtained by journalists.

The Ministry of Energy stated on September 28 that they had not received any notification about the dismissal of Vitaliy Zaichenko from the position of head of “Ukrenergo”.

