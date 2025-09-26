Vitaliy Zaichenko dismissed from the position of Chairman of the Board of “Ukrenergo”

The Supervisory Board of “Ukrenergo” dismissed Vitaliy Zaichenko from the position of Chairman of the Board of the company — he had been in office for only three months.

This was reported by the Deputy Chairman of the Councilʼs Energy Committee Oleksiy Kucherenko, as well as Ekonomichna Pravda, Suspilne and Interfax-Ukraine, citing sources.

Acting Chairman of the Board, according to media sources, appointed Board Member Oleksiy Brecht.

In addition to Zaichenko and Brecht, the recently formed “Ukrenergo” board includes Oleh Pavlenko, Oleh Skrypnyk, and Ivan Yurik. According to Kucherenko, all board members have been made acting members. The reasons for this decision are not yet known.

There is no official confirmation from “Ukrenergo” about the personnel changes yet.

Zaichenko became the chairman of the board of “Ukrenergo” only in June of this year, before that he was a member of the board. Zaichenko replaced Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, who was dismissed in September 2024.

Forbes Ukraine and Economic Truth, citing sources, wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that Kudrytskyi write a resignation letter of his own free will — due to poor protection of energy facilities. The journalists wrote that Kudrytskyi refused to write a resignation letter, so his dismissal was considered by the supervisory board.

On September 3, 2024, the chairman of the “Ukrenergo” supervisory board Daniel Dobbeni and its member Peder Andreasen terminated their powers early due to the dismissal of Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, which they consider politically motivated. After the dismissal, Kudrytskyiʼs duties were temporarily performed by Oleksiy Brecht.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.