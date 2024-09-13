The Supervisory Board of “Ukrenergo” has appointed the Acting Chairman of the Board

The Supervisory Board of NEC "Ukrenergo" has appointed Oleksiy Brecht as acting chairman of the board of "Ukrenergo".

This was reported by the press service.

During the last two years, Brecht was a member of the board of “Ukrenergo”. He was responsible for the operation, restoration and development of the transmission system network. He has been working for the company for 23 years, and in the energy sector for 25 years.

Oleksiy Brecht said that now the main tasks are preparation for the heating season and restoration of objects damaged by Russian shelling.

According to him, "Ukrenergo" will maintain the course to attract international aid to restore the high-voltage network and strengthen its stability. One of the goals is to deepen integration into the European energy space.